Traders Buy High Volume of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Call Options (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,793% compared to the typical volume of 723 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

