Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.82

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.82 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 93.05 ($1.22). Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 157,752 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £84.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.82.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Company Profile (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.