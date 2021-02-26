Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.82

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.82 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 93.05 ($1.22). Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 157,752 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £84.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.82.

About Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

