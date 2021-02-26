TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 105.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 152.8% higher against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $20,066.18 and $188.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00481721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00081432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00074206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00459543 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

