Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Lowered to $0.20 at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.25 to $0.20 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.18.

Shares of TREVF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,438. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

