Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tricida stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 177,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,121. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mckague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

