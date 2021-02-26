TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,107. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

