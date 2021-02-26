Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.