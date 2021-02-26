Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Shares of TCOM opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

