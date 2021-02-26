Tripio Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $962,741.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.97 or 0.00704027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

