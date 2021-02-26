TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $1.93 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

