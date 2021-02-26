TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Sells $117,742.80 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TBI opened at $20.94 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $743.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $15,634,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

