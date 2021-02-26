TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $20.94 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

