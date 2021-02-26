Truist Boosts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $95.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target raised by Truist from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

