Truist Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $54.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.99. 68,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,815. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $6,801,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

