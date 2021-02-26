Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

