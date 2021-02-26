Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

