Truist Securiti Weighs in on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

