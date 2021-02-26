Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

