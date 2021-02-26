TrustToken Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrustToken Token Trading

