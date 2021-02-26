TTC Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00704102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.