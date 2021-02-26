Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 21,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,639. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $870.16 million, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

