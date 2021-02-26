Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $2,871,300.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.

On Monday, January 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28.

NYSE TWLO opened at $377.59 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

