Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.08. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.