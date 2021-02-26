Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

Twilio stock traded up $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $385.39. 53,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,397. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.08. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

