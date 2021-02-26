Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 418416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

