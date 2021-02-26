U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.52 EPS.

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

