Ubiq Market Capitalization Tops $15.68 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $13,485.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,726.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.51 or 0.03139807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00371980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.11 or 0.01035296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00438481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00385156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00251687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

