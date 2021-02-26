UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €72.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FME opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.17 and its 200-day moving average is €68.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

