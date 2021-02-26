UBS Group Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Underperform

UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

PBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.