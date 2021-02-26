Ultrapar Participações S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 3,462,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,846. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.