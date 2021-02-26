UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $20.50 or 0.00043199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $43.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00490305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00081896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.88 or 0.00469758 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,646,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,070,717 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

