Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underweight rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $71.90 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.