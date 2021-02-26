UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

UNCRY opened at $5.27 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

