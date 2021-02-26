Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $460.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unifi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.