UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.74

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.74 and last traded at $242.38, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

