Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNPRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

