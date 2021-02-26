uniQure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,675 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,184% compared to the typical volume of 555 call options.
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QURE opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
