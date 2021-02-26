Uniswap Price Reaches $22.84 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $22.84 or 0.00049592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002327 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,656,050 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

