United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Issues Earnings Results

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

UIHC stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

