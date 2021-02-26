United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 196,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 113,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

UIHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

