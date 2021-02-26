United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average is $134.58. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

