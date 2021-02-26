UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $552,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 822,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $256,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.96 and a 200 day moving average of $330.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

