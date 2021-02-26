Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 70,981 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

