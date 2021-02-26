Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 36,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

