Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 166.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

