Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as high as C$5.25. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 461,508 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.42.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation bought 87,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$920,451. Insiders purchased 375,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,907 in the last quarter.

About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

