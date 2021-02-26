Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

URBN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -431.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.