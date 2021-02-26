US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Denny’s worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

