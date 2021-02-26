US Bancorp DE Has $721,000 Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank First were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank First by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank First by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC opened at $71.74 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.